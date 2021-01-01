Up Bed Result: UP BEd JEE Result 2021: Waiting for UP BEd JEE Result to be announced, Learn how to check – b.ed jee 2021 Result on lkouniv.ac.in, Learn How To Check

Highlights UP BEd JEE Results 2021 Today.

The wait for more than 5 lakh candidates is coming to an end.

Counseling will start from this date after the result.

UP B.Ed JEE Results 2021: Lucknow University will announce the results of Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2021 (UP JEE B.Ed 2021 results). Candidates appearing in UP BEd Entrance Examination 2021 can check the official website on Friday 27th August 2021. According to the information provided by the university, UP BEd results 2021 will be announced after 02 pm today.



More than 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP BEd 2021 entrance exam. That is, 90% of the registered candidates had appeared for the entrance exam for UP BEd admission. How to check UP BEd Admission Result 2021 and details of further process are given below.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link ‘UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2021’ on the home entrance exam page.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021’ (after publication). The result link will be available on the screen once released

Step 4: Enter your registration number and required details and click submit.

Step 5: UP BEd JEE Exam 2021 Result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out, download it and take a printout for further reference.

UP BEd Counseling Process

The counseling process for admission will be started after the announcement of UP BEd JEE results 2021. The schedule of online counseling will also be announced by Lucknow University. According to the official schedule, online counseling for BEd admission will start from September 1, 2021. It is expected that this procedure (UP B.Ed 2021 Counseling) can be done in 6 rounds.

1476 centers were set up in 75 districts of UP

UP BEd 2021 entrance exam was held on 6th August 2021 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift was from 2 to 5 pm. The University of Lucknow had conducted examinations in 75 districts out of 1476 examination centers.

Covid-19 caused the schedule to change

The exam, which was scheduled to take place on May 19, was postponed due to a second wave of Covid 19. Postponed on July 18, it was postponed again until July 30. The exam was then held on August 06 and the results will be announced today.

UP BEd JEE results will be announced in 2021