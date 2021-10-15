UP Bhulekh ~ Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh Nakal Khatauni How to Check Khasra Khatauni Naksha Online Form Verification

UP Bhulekh ~ Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh Nakal Khatauni How to Check Khasra Khatauni Naksha Online Form Verification

Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal is an institution duly recognized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh vide Sangh Patra No. 75 (I) 4 – II A 359 dated 14 November 1962. Apart from many other functions of the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Association, it is also necessary to provide proper information related to the work and revenue related to the UP Bhulekh Uttar Pradesh government administration to the residents of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Bhulekh Calculation of Land Records Computerization:

Government of Uttar Pradesh has developed and created the UP Bhulekh web portal. can be organized. Bhulekh portal maintains the entire life cycle of Khatauni. Bhulekh Data API is the interface of land records data which provides transparency with other applications. By using Bhulekh Data API you (end-user) can provide Land Record Data, Information in regard to Land Record Owner / Land-Lord, Land Record information -Record Details / Information) etc. as per the need and can get information. Web-Based Land Documents System was launched on 02 May 2016. Based land document (document) system is implemented in all tehsils of Uttar Pradesh. And the residents of Uttar Pradesh can get the desired information for themselves from here at any time.

The following action is necessary to get proper information related to Hindi copy (copy of land-record) of Bhulekh Khatauni:

After logging on to the Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh website, click on the required notice board:

On display of this link 04 box-wise notification boards will be displayed as follows:

First District, Second Tehsil, Third Village or Pargana, and Fourth Alphabet-wise Manjusha:

All 75 district names of Uttar Pradesh will be available under the district.

After this, on clicking on the letter mentioned in the letter-wise box, the Tehsil, Village / Pargana falling under the district will appear with full details.

Under District, Tehsil and Pargana, printed title words related to the following information are available:

Revenue Village Public: Information/data related to revenue is available here.

Know the code of Revenue Village Khatauni: Get necessary data and information related to Bhulekh.

Know the Unique Code (Special Indication) of Plot / Gate: Get information related to 01) District / District, 02) Tehsil and 03) Pargana.

To know the status of plot / gate case: 01) District / District, 02) Tehsil and 03) Get information related to Pargana.

To know the status of sale of plot / gate: Get information related to 01) District / District, 02) Tehsil and 03) Pargana.

See copy of Khatauni (Record of Rights):

After clicking here, submit the copy of the document related to Bhulekh after entering the captcha code (Hint) presented on the screen for downloading and taking print-out.

View copy of Khatauni share-determination:

By clicking here the following information related to 01) District / District, 02) Tehsil and 03) Pargana will be displayed:

01) District Name

02) District-wise Total Tehsil

03) Total Consolidation Village

04) Village-wise Survey Aggregate

05) Khatauni Village

UP Bhulekh Important Points Center:

Question: Necessary action to know about the revenue village public property register (social property register), survey village consolidation village and all the villages of the district of the district / district?

Answer: To know about the Revenue Village Property Register, Survey Village Consolidation Village and all the villages of the district, click on the menu of Revenue Village Public Property Register.

Question: Important action to get the copy of the consolidation / survey village khatauni?

Answer: The village will have a new Khatauni from the old one or the Khatauni of the village will be made new after coming back from the consolidation process. After this, due to lack of digital signature, copying is not being done. Wait for it or establish contact through proper channel in the concerned tehsil.

Question: Can the quotation number given on the attested copy be verified?

Answer: Sure. Log in to the Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh website, after that go to verify the copy of Khatauni / click on Verify ROR by RoR Id. On writing the quotation number (number only), you will get the details from where the copy was issued / issued. The current status can be seen by clicking on the link given above.

UP Bhulekh Important Help Information Action Points:

If the desired information related to district name, tehsil name and / or village name is not available / not received, make a complaint (complaint)

Know the status of action and progress taken by the Bhulekh Department on the complaint:

UP Bhulekh Other Service:

Get information related to e-district-

On clicking on the Stamp and Registry link, you will get the following various relevant/relevant information:

Citizen Online Services:

property registration

apply

Apply for Industrial Property Registration through Nivesh Mitra website

Appointment for property registration

find property

property description

Marriage Registration – Apply

valid aadhar card based marriage registration verification

Exemption Certificate / Twelve Years– apply

certified copy of deeds– apply

Lekhpal Sangh, Bhulekh (Khatauni) (Land Record) in various forms for the service of the website visitor, the work is operated as follows:

Specified words for receiving information:

Click to see the Khatauni of all the districts of Uttar Pradesh and follow the given instructions.

(Click herebelow For Getting Land records Khatauni (Khatauni) for All The Districts In Uttar Pradesh)

Click below to see the Land Records (Khatauni) of Uttar Pradesh:

Click to see Khatauni: You can get all the information related to the land whose registration is registered in Uttar Pradesh. Click on the link below:

Uttar Pradesh Registered Department:

District Name:

Ayodhya

amroha

Amethi

Ambedkar Nagar

Aligarh

Agra

Azamgarh

Etawah

Unnao

Etah

auraiya

Kannauj

Kanpur Dehat

Kanpur Nagar

Kasganj

kushinagar

kaushambi

Cucumber

Ghaziabad

Ghazipur

Gorakhpur

Gonda

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Chitrakoot

Chandauli

Jalaun

jaunpur

Jhansi

Deoria

Pilibhit

Pratapgarh

Prayagraj

Fatehpur

farrukhabad

Firozabad

Badayu

Bareilly

Balrampur

Baliya

colony

Bahraich

Baghpat

barabanki

banda

bijnor

lofty city

Bhadohi

mau

Mathura

Maharajganj

Mahoba

mirzapur

Muzaffar Nagar

Moradabad

Meerut

Mainpuri

Rampur

Rae Bareli

Lucknow

Lalitpur

Varanasi

Shamli

Shahjahanpur

Sravasti

Sant Kabir Nagar

Sambhal

Saharanpur

Siddharth Nagar

Sitapur

Sultanpur

sonbhadra

Hamirpur

Hardoi

Hathras

Hapur

Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh Website log in