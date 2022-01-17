UP BJP leader became rebel after not getting ticket for assembly elections

BJP leader Satish Kumar Sharma has accused the BJP of betrayal and betrayal for not being given ticket from Mant assembly constituency of Mathura district within the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP leader additionally stated that the celebration’s safety would even be forfeited on this election.

Indignant over his title not showing within the checklist of candidates launched on Saturday, former BJP candidate from Mant assembly constituency, Satish Sharma stated that the celebration has not performed effectively to him. The celebration’s safety will probably be forfeited on this election. Satish Sharma stated that the BJP had fought me from Mant final time. Even whereas contesting the primary election of my life, I bought round 60 thousand votes which BJP had by no means been capable of get until now. That is why the celebration excessive command had assured that I might be made MLC however that promise was not fulfilled.

The BJP leader stated that even 5 years in the past, the celebration excessive command had assured that you’ll get the ticket once more within the assembly elections from Mont. However this time such an individual has been made a candidate towards whom motion was taken within the final election for anti-party actions. Allow us to let you know that this time BJP has given ticket to Rajesh Chaudhary in Mant. Rajesh Chaudhary is the spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Considerably, on Saturday, the BJP introduced the names of 107 candidates. Of those, 57 candidates belong to Part I and 48 to Part II. The seats of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have additionally been introduced. In response to the checklist launched to this point, solely 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets once more. Tickets of greater than 20 MLAs have been reduce and 21 new faces have been made candidates.

The BJP has fielded 44 OBC candidates, 20 Thakurs, 19 SCs, 9 Banias, 11 Brahmins and 4 Punjabi candidates for the 2 phases. The BJP has given tickets to 6 girls candidates within the first part. Within the second part additionally, 4 girls candidates have been given tickets.