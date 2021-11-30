UP: BJP tightens its back, will take out 6 trips to cover 403 seats, will start after PM’s rally, Priyanka again taunts

In the 2022 elections of Uttar Pradesh, BJP has decided to take out six yatras to gain entry among the people of the state. It was written on the party’s Twitter – Bharatiya Janata Party will go to the people of UP by taking 6 trips at the state level for the 2022 assembly elections. On the strength of the workers and with the blessings of the people, BJP is going to form the government once again with 300+ seats….

Sources say that the decision of these trips to be taken out in the state has been taken in the action plan meeting held on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters. Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, Union Minister and assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan attended the meeting. In this it was decided that the party would go to the people of UP by taking 6 trips at the state level for the 2022 assembly elections.

BJP’s Rath Yatra will pass through every district of UP. The yatras will be taken out from Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Brij, Paschim and Bundelkhand region. Big leaders will tell the government’s plans to the public through visits. Ministers of the Central and State Governments will also participate in these Rath Yatras.

The drums of BJP binoculars are lovely

But in reality the crime figures in UP are scary. Law and order in the Chief Minister’s area is surrendered to criminals, you can understand the condition of the rest of the state. pic.twitter.com/HBhe9czXV5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 30, 2021

Sources say that the PM’s visit to UP is proposed next week. Along with Gorakhpur, he will participate in the program to be organized in Banaras. From then onwards the tours are likely to start. There is a possibility that BJP will hold a big rally in Lucknow at the end of the yatras.

On the other hand, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the BJP government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He said that crime figures tell the reality of this government. He tweeted about the news related to some incidents of murder in Gorkhupar during the last few days that the drums of BJP binoculars are pleasant, but in reality the crime figures in UP are scary. Priyanka Gandhi claimed that law and order in the Chief Minister’s area is surrendered to criminals, you can understand the condition of the rest of the state.