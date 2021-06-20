UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021 CM Yogi Accept UPMSP Evaluation Criteria

UP Board Result 2021: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has approved the formula prepared by the State Education Board. A total of 29 categories have different formulas to prepare the result.

UP Board Result 2021: The marking formula by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board Board has been approved by the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath. With this, on the basis of the formula prepared by the UP Board, the way has been cleared to promote the students of class 10th and 12th. UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has given this information. He told the media that the draft prepared by the UP Board to promote high school and intermediate students has been approved by CM Yogi.

9th and 10th marks got the highest weightage

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has decided different formulas for a total of 29 categories, under which the results of class 10th and 12th are to be prepared. The Education Minister has said that to prepare the result of intermediate examination, marksheet will be prepared giving 50 percent weightage to high school marks, 40 percent to class 11 marks and 10 percent weightage to 12th pre board marks. At the same time, for the high school results, the marksheet will be prepared by taking 50 percent weightage of the marks of class 9th and 50 percent of the marks of the 10th half yearly examination.

Dissatisfied students will get a chance to improve marks

CM has also mentioned that students who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to improve their marks by appearing in the examination later. Since the examinations have not been held this year, no merit list will be issued this time. Marksheets will be released in July. So that students can get admission in Higher Education Institute. For this, a virtual meeting will be held with all the Vice Chancellors on June 24 in which necessary instructions will be given to them by the government.

