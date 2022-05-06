UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The work of checking the copy is coming to an end soon, find out when the result will come – Up Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Check details will be released in June

Students of UP Board 10th and 12th are awaiting their result (UP Board Result 2o22). UP Board High School and Intermediate Exam Result (UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022) will be released in the second week of June. As per the information, the evaluation of more than two and a half crore copies of X-XII is underway at 271 centers in the state and it will be completed soon.In a proposal sent to the government, the UP board has said it will announce the results in the second week of June. The UP board is preparing to announce the results. Once the results are announced, students can easily check their results by visiting the official website upresults.nic.in. Out of 51,92,689 students registered for UP Board’s 10th and 12th exams, 47,75,749 students sat for the exams.

The UP board exam was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 students had registered for the UP board’s high school and intermediate examinations this year. Of these, 47,75,749 students sat for the examination, out of which 25,25,007 students sat for Class X. Speaking of class 12, 22,50,742 students participated in it.

Additional marks will be awarded in these subjects

There were many questions in the UP board exams which were either out of syllabus or incorrect. In such a situation, the board has decided to give extra marks to the students for these questions. According to the information received, questions which are out of syllabus or incorrect will be given full marks irrespective of whether the students have written anything in their answer or not. A total of 102 questions in 16 subjects are either out of syllabus or there is a difference in the choice of answers.