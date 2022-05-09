UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: When is the UP Board Result? Get the latest updates – Up Board 10V 12V Result 2022 Coming Soon Get the latest updates

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of UP Board 10th and 12th examinations (UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022). Results for the 10th and 12th are expected in June, but the board has not yet announced an official date. Students appearing for the examination will be able to view the results on the official website of the board upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after the results are announced.

Speaking to media, the UP board official said that the results of 10th and 12th boards (UP board results 2022) could be announced at the end of May or in the first week of June. No date has been fixed for the result and the process of verification of answer sheets is not over yet. According to the report, the number of students registered for the 10th and 12th exams this year was around 51,92,689.

To check the results, the UP Board has released a list of websites which will enable the students to check the results without any hindrance. These websites are upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

UP Board will be able to check the results by following the steps of 10th, 12th Result 2022

Step 1First of all, the students visit the official website of UP Board upresults.nic.in.

Step 2Click on the link of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Enter your roll number and other details for the result.

Step 4After filling in the details, click on submit button.

Step 5Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6- Download the results and also print out for future reference.