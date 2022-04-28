UP Board 10th exam: 10th exam will be held next year on MCQ pattern, internship program for 9th and 11th – from 2023 30% questions will be in mcq format

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will implement MCQ pattern for 10th exam (UP board 10th, 12th exam 2023) from 2023 next year. According to reports, 30 per cent questions in 10th exam will be on MCQ pattern for which students will be provided OMR sheets. UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said 30 per cent of the questions would be asked on the basis of MCQ for which an OMR sheet would be issued. The board had used this format for the ninth examination and from next year this format will also be used for the tenth examination.

A board official said the UP board will implement the MCQ pattern for the 12th exam in 2025. The board has also started internship program for 9th and 11th standard. Through this internship program, students will have the opportunity to connect with the job market. The decision was taken on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Adityanath.

However, the UP Board’s 10th and 12th practical examinations are underway and the examinations will end on April 27 and May 4. In the first phase 10th and 12th Practical Examination (UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Examination 2022) will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhashi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti Zones and in the second phase will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, It will be held in Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zones.

The Uttar Pradesh Board will soon start the evaluation process for the 10th and 12th examinations. UP board exams ended on April 13. The results of class 10 and 12 examinations will be announced by May. For details of UP board exam, students are advised to visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.