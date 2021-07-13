UP Board 10th Result 2021 may be released on July 15, download roll number from upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam Result 2021: UP Board Class 10 Result is expected on 15th July. Meanwhile, students can download UPMSP 10th roll number by visiting the official website upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the class 10 result on July 15. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has activated the official link for the students to download their UPMSP 10th Roll Number. On the other hand, UPMSP has advised the students of class 10 to keep checking the official website upmsp.edu.in regularly for the students who have registered for the exam.

The information is also that Uttar Pradesh is expected to announce the result 2021 for both classes 10th and 12th within a span of one or two days. Students can also check the result on the official websites like upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students will also be able to download their mark sheet from this link. Students can either check the result with their roll number or can also check the result by entering the details like 4-digit school code, name and date.

How to download 10th roll number

First of all go to the official website of Chhatra Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, upmsp.edu.in. Go to the Important Information section available on the homepage. Alternatively click on the direct link here, download UPMSP 10th Roll Number. On a new window enter you class 10 registration number and search for roll number. Check and save your UPMSP 10th Roll Number for future reference. On the day of UP Board Result 2021, students will be able to check their results by entering their UPMSP 10th roll number. This year around 26 lakh students are waiting for class 10th result.

how to check result

After the release of the student result, first of all go to the official website upmsp.edu.in. Click on Class 10 Result link. Enter your roll number and check result.

Last year, UPMSP declared both class 10 and class 12 results on the same day. Apart from the websites, the results can also be checked through SMS. Let us inform that a total of 56,04,628 students have registered for the UP Board exam this year which includes 29.4 lakh class 10 students and 26.10 lakh class 12 students.

