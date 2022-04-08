UP Board changes 10th Science and 12th Biology papers in Azamgarh, find out details here – UP Board changes 12th Biology 10th Science question papers in Azamgarh examination centers

The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has changed the question papers of Intermediate (Class 12) Biology and High School (Class 10) science subjects in the examination centers in Azamgarh to prevent paper bursting incidents. As per UP Board notification, there were question papers of Intermediate (Class 12) Biology (06686-06820) for examination centers and Science question papers for High School (Class 10) examination centers (18691-188829). Both the Intermediate Biology and High School Science exams were held on Monday, April 4.The Uttar Pradesh Board had earlier had to cancel the 12th English paper in 24 districts of the state due to leak. According to reports, the 12th English paper was being sold in the market for Rs.500.

The alleged mastermind in the Paperfooty case was recently arrested by the police. A statement issued by the Ballia police on Sunday said, “The question papers kept in the college by the managers of Maharaj Devi Smarak Inter College, Nirbhay Narayan Singh and Rajiv Prajapati were leaked.”

It says, ‘Prajapati had sent the torn question paper to an English teacher. The English teacher solved the question paper and gave it to Nirbhay Narayan Singh. Prajapati has already been arrested along with the teacher who solved the paper. Police said the paper sold by Singh sold for Rs 25,000-30,000. Singh also shared a fixed copy with others using the popular messaging application for money. Police said the findings were confirmed using digital forensics of Nirbhay Narayan’s phone and his banking transactions.

So far, 46 people have been arrested in the case, including three journalists and a Balia district school inspector. So far, three FIRs have been registered in various police stations in Ballia under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police to register a case against those involved in the case under the National Security Act.