UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released? Know Complete Truth Behind Viral Time Table Here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Date Sheet Launched? Know Complete Truth Behind Viral Time Table Here



UP Board Exam Date 2021: Amid the rising calls for of scholars to cancel upcoming examinations, a date sheet of UP Board Exams 2021 went viral on social media. The examination schedule which has topic names in it claimed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would start board exams 2021 from June 5 and conclude it by June 25, 2021. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 BIG Replace: Possibilities of Exams Getting Postponed Larger; Here’s Why

Nonetheless, Divya Kant Shukla, the UPMSP Secretary has confirmed that the UP Board examination timetable, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, is faux. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: From Training Minister’s Key Meet to Plea in SC In search of Cancellation of Boards, Here’s What College students Ought to Know

“It’s knowledgeable that the highschool (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the yr 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations might be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is completely faux. FIR might be registered in opposition to those that have circulated this faux information,” Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) stated in an announcement. Additionally Learn – Nishank Meets Training Secretaries, No Choice on CBSE Class 12 Board Exams But | Highlights

Shukla clearly acknowledged that the board has not issued any revised schedule. “No revised schedule has been issued by the Board. Candidates are suggested to disregard it,” the assertion learn.

Learn The Official Notification Here:

Earlier final month, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh authorities had postponed Courses 10 and 12 board examinations amid a surge in coronavirus instances. The board officers and the state authorities are but to take a remaining choice on the conduction of examinations. In the meantime, college students have been requesting that the UP board examination 2021 ought to both be cancelled or performed in on-line mode for his or her security.

Greater than 56 lakh candidates have registered for the UPMSP Courses 10 and 12 board exams. Of the full registered, 29,94,312 college students have utilized for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 board exams.