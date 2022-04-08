UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2022 starting from today, check the Board Exam Day Guidelines – UP Board Exam 2022

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the 10th and 12th board examinations of UP board from today, March 24, 2022. UP board exams are being conducted offline in two shifts. The first shift is from 8 to 11:15 in the morning and the second shift is from 2 to 5:15 in the afternoon. The COVID-19 safety protocol will be taken care of during the offline examination (UP Board Exam 2022). During the exam students have to take care of many important things which are mentioned below.UP High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Board Examinations have started from March 24, 2022. The 10th board exam of UP board will be held from March 24 to April 12, 2022 and the 12th exam will be held from March 24 to April 20, 2022. Before taking the exam, students should visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in, download their admission card and get a printout of it. The Yogi government has made several strict measures to prevent fraud in state board exams (UP board class 10, 12 exams 2022).

UP Board Exam 2022: Remember these things

More than 8000 examination centers have been set up in the state keeping in view the guidelines of Kovid-19.

UPMSP has tight security along with CCTV cameras at all examination centers.

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed the Divisional Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, DM, SSP, SP and other senior officers to conduct a surprise inspection of the examination centers.

Students can also use special buses to travel to the examination centers using their Admission Card 2022.

Try to arrive at the exam hall at least one hour before the exam starts.

No student will be admitted in the examination hall except the UPMSP 10th and 12th admission card, so keep the admission card along with other documents.

Students must follow the Covid-19 safety rules. These include wearing a mask, using a sanitizer, and maintaining social distance.

It is forbidden to carry electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets etc. in the examination center, if caught, it can be punished.

A total of 51,92,689 students have registered for the 10th and 12th examinations. A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for the high school examination out of which 15,53,198 are boys and 12,28,456 are girls. A total of 24,11,035 students will sit for the Intermediate Examination, out of which 13,24,200 are boys and 10,86,835 are girls.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Admission: Check here