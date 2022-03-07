UP Board Datesheet 2022: UP Board will soon release the board exam datesheet

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has not yet released the UP Board Datesheet 2022. As soon as the date of UP Board Examination 2022 is released, students can go to the official website upmsp.edu.in and download it. The results of the UP Assembly elections are expected to be announced on March 10.UPMSP has published a classified list of chapters, subjects removed from the syllabus. 10th and 12th UP board exams will be based on this reduced syllabus. More than 51 lakh students have applied for Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Class 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022. The application process ended on December 15.

According to UPMSP, a total of 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students in class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students in class 12 have registered this year. Also, 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students have applied for the 9th and 11th standard examinations, including 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students of 9th standard and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) students of 11th standard.

The board has said that offline examinations will be conducted at a total of 8373 centers this year. Earlier, examinations were being conducted at 8266 centers, this year the board has increased the number to 107 centers and now it is 8373.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was unable to conduct the 10th and 12th board exams due to the second wave of Kovid-19 and this year too the situation was expected to be similar, but now the situation is normal in the country. And thorough preparation for the exam.

Students keep visiting the board’s website upmsp.edu.in for information regarding UPMSP Class 10, Class 12th Board Examination 2022 dates and admission forms.