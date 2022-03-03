UP Board Exam 2022: UP Board Date Sheet Coming Soon, Find Out What’s The Latest Update – Up Board Exam 2022 Up Board Datesheet To Be Released Soon Check Out Updates

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) Examinations for 10th and 12th class students (UP Board Examination 2022) may start soon. The UP Board will soon release the datesheet of the exams. Exam Date Sheet (UP Board Datesheet 2022) will be published on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Students can check and download the datesheet by visiting this website. According to reports, the exams will be held on March 10 after the results of the UP Assembly elections are declared.Board exams will be conducted offline as usual. The 10th and 12th board exams were canceled last year due to the Corona epidemic and the government had to pass students on the basis of internal assessment.

UP Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet will be able to download like this



Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of the datesheet given on the website.

Step 3: Now the datesheet appears on your screen.

Step 4: Check it out.

Step 5: Download it by clicking on the download option.

This year, more than 51 lakh students have applied for the UP Board’s Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2022. The registration process ended on December 15. According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students of 10th standard and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students of class 12 have registered for the board exams this year.

Also, 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students have applied for the 9th and 11th examinations, including 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) 9th and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) 11th students. The board has said that offline examinations will be conducted at a total of 8373 centers this year. Earlier, examinations were being conducted at 8266 centers, but this year the board has increased the number to 107 centers and now it is 8373.