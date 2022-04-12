UP Board Exam: UP Board’s 12th English Paper will be held in 24 districts tomorrow – Board’s 2022 English Examination of 2022 will be held in 24 districts tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will organize English paper for 12th standard students in 24 districts on Wednesday, April 13. The state government had canceled the English exam after Paperfooty. Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Eta and Shamli are.UP police have claimed that the arrest of the alleged mastermind of the scam solved the 12th English paper leak case of the Uttar Pradesh State Board. Ballia police said in a statement that Nirbhay Narayan Singh, manager of a private inter-college, leaked the paper. “The managers of Maharajji Devi Memorial Inter College, Nirbhay Narayan Singh and Rajiv Prajapati leaked the question papers kept in the college,” the statement said.

It says, ‘Prajapati had sent the torn question paper to an English teacher. The English teacher solved the question paper and gave it to Nirbhay Narayan Singh. Police said the paper sold by Singh sold for Rs 25,000-30,000. Singh also shared a fixed copy with others using the popular messaging application for money.

So far, 46 people have been arrested in the case, including three journalists and a school inspector in Ballia district. After the paper footy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was ordered to take stern action against the culprits, including the implementation of the National Security Act.