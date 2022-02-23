UP BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: UP BOARD 10th, 12th EXAMINATION SCHEDULE AND SCHEDULE SHOULD BE HAVE BEGINS – BOARD EXAMINATION 2022, BOARD 10, 12TH DATEST AND SCHEDULE TO BE HAVE, CHECK UPDATE

UP Board has started preparations for 10th and 12th Board Examination 2022. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the final list of examination centers for High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations on behalf of UP Board. 8373 centers have been fixed for High School and Intermediate Board examinations. 107 examination centers have been set up as required. 58 examination centers have been fixed for them. As per the list, 65 examination centers have been set up in the district. Official information about the date and schedule of UP Board 10th, 12th Examination 2022 will be given soon.UP Board 10th and 12th exam schedule is expected to be announced by UPMSP in the second week of March. UP board exams can be held in the last week of March 2022. This is believed to be due to the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, the results of which will be announced on March 10. It is not possible to take the exam during this period. Date sheets and timetables Students are advised to visit the official website for any information related to the board exam.

The number of students appearing for board exams has decreased

Last year, more than 55 lakh students sat for the UP board exams in 2021, while around 20 lakh students are expected to sit for the 2022 board exams. Out of this, the number of 10th standard students is about 28 lakh and the number of 12th standard students is 24 lakh. Normally, the number of students appearing for UP board exams increases every year but this time the number of students has decreased.

When can UP 9th and 11th exams be held?

UP Board may conduct 9th and 11th annual examinations in the second week of March 2022. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.