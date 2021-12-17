UP BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: UP BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: 51 MILLION STUDENTS REGARDED FOR UP BOARD 10th AND 12T EXAMINATION

Highlights More than 51 lakh students have registered.

27.83 lakh students registered for class X.

23.91 lakh students have registered for 12th standard.

More than 51 lakh students have registered for Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Class 10th and 12th examinations. According to Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 51.74 lakh (51,74,583) students have registered for the 10th and 12th board examinations. 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students have registered for 10th standard and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students for 12th standard.



Also, 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students have registered for both Class 9 and 11 examinations, out of which 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students have registered for 9th standard examination and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) students have registered for 9th standard examination. If any changes are required in the details of the students, they can be changed and re-uploaded till December 18. The last date for submission of the list of registered students by the school head along with their photographs is 18th December.

IGNOU TEE December 2021: Deadline for registration for December TEE exam extended, find out details



In 2022, 10th and 12th UP board exams will be held in February-March. The theory test will be held in the fourth week of March and the UP board practical test will be held in the third week of February.

UP Board Exam Calendar: Which exam will be held when?

Date of completion of online / offline teaching work for class 9th to 12th – 15th January 2022

Pre-Board Practical Examination – 24th to 31st January 2022

Pre-Board Written Examination and Class 9th and 11th Annual Examination – From the first week of February 2022

Pre-board and annual exam scores will be uploaded on the website – in the third week of February 2022

UP Board Practical Examination – Fourth Week of February 2022

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Board Examination – In the 4th week of March 2022

The new academic session will begin – April 2022