UP BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: UP PRE BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: UP BOARD 10th, 12th Pre-Board Exam Mandatory, Know Date Sheet and Admission Card – Update 10th, 12th, UP Board Exam Date Sheet here

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has made pre-board examinations compulsory for 10th and 12th standard. The board issued an official notification here. As per the notification issued, UP Board has directed to conduct Pre-Board Examination 2022 for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12th (Intermediate) students in all recognized schools. UP board inter and high school date sheet is expected to be released in the first week of March 2022. Admission card for UP Board Exam 2022 will be issued by the Board after issuing the date sheet of UP Board Exam 2022.In fact, UP Board has decided to conduct UP Pre Board Exam 2022 to help in the final board exam. This will make it easier for students to understand the pattern of the final board exam and enable students to perform better, the board said. Therefore, pre-board and final board exams will be based on the same pattern. The Board (UPMSP) will soon announce the date of 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022.

About 52 lakh students will sit for UP Board’s 2022 exam

This year, more than 52 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Exam 2022. Out of the total registered students, about 28 lakh students have registered for UPMSP 10th board exam and about 24 lakh students have registered for UPMSP 12th board exam. In the secondary department, 55 centers have been fixed for board examinations. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board pmsp.edu.in for the latest updates related to UP Board Examination 2022.

Covid positive students will also take the exam

The secondary department has completed the preparation for the UP board exams. In order to bridge the social gap, 10 examination centers have been added as compared to last year. Students affected by the corona will also have the opportunity to sit for the board exams. For this, separate arrangements will be made at all the centers. According to experts, the date of the board exams could be fixed after the counting of votes for the Assembly elections on March 10. In addition, managers and principals of 152 schools have been asked to report the immunization status of all children to the secondary department.

When is UP Board Exam 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct high school and inter-final examinations after the UP Assembly elections 2022. Election (UP Election 2022) will run from 10 February to 07 March 2022. Therefore, UP board exams can start from the last week of March or the first week of April.