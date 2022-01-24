up board preparation tips 2022: UP Board Preparation Tips: Prepare for the exam in less time like this, you will get success – up board preparation tips 2022 Prepare for the exam in less time like this

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) board exam countdown has started. The 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to begin on March 20 in the wake of the Corona virus outbreak. In such a situation students now have very little time left to prepare for the exam. Preparing for board exams is a major challenge for students during the Corona virus epidemic. Here we are giving you some special tips for UP board exam preparation, with the help of which you can complete your course in less time.



Prepare according to the syllabus



UP Board students should prepare for the exam as per the syllabus of 2022. It is very important to complete your course on time. So that you have last minute review time. Also keep in mind that your basic concepts should be clear while preparing. This means that students need to understand what we are learning and what information they need. The best way to get good grades is to understand the subject from the heart.

Build with model paper



You can prepare well for the exam in less time. For this students can prepare themselves through model paper. The Board has uploaded these papers on its official website.

Don’t study without a schedule



Proper routine is required to prepare for the board exam in a simple manner. Studying without time management cannot ensure readiness. In such a situation students should make a schedule so that their body and mind can work in a better way. In addition to studying, schedule sports, sleep and eating times. Also, be honest about the schedule you set.

Read the first simple chapter



Read the chapters that seem easy to you first, it will boost your confidence. Some people start reading difficult chapters first, arguing that simple chapters don’t have to do much and will be easier to read later. It often happens that people get stuck in difficult chapters and spend a lot of time in those chapters. Even simple chapters are not created in this cycle, so difficult chapters should be read later. Suppose you want to create three chapters and all three are easy for you, then first create the chapters that ask the most questions in the exam.

Read the points



When you study for the board exam, study by getting marks. Studying by getting marks makes it much easier for you to review, especially when you have a few hours left to start the exam. Big questions can be easily answered if important points are kept in mind while answering subjective questions. Therefore, the answers to the questions should always be read or memorized.

Keep reviewing



Constant revision also helps to alleviate the anxiety of exam time. The student should always keep a distance of 10 minutes to read the entire answer sheet. This will boost his confidence in his performance and if any questions are left unanswered he will be remembered by the reviewer.

Don’t panic



It is very common for students to become restless and anxious during exams. But sometimes children are not able to study properly due to discomfort. In fact, the stress of the exam can affect your ability to remember and concentrate. At this point, believe in your abilities and try to avoid stress as much as possible.

Reduce stress through sports, music or dance



Some students get tense even while looking at thick books during exams. To avoid this, they should pursue a hobby. Engaging in things like sports, music, art can keep a person positive and calm. In addition, you can keep your mental health healthy through yoga and meditation.