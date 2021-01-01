up board re-exam time table 2021: UP Board re-exam 2021: UP Board Improve Exam for 10th-12th for September, register-up board improve exam 2021 time table, up class 10th 12th re exam register at upmsp. edu.in

Highlights UP board re-examination schedule issued

Exams will be held in September-October

This correction test is for students of 10-12

If you are not satisfied with the result, fill out the exam form

Date sheet of UP Board Re-examination 2021 issued: This is important information for 10th and 12th class students in Uttar Pradesh who have passed the exam. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can sit for the exam again. The exam will be held in September-October 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has also announced the UP Board Reform Examination 2021 schedule.



The first paper of UP Board Class 10-12 Re-Exam 2021 will be held on 18th September 2021. This exam will run till 06 October 2021. Students who wish to appear for this exam should register for it. Learn how to register …

UP Board Reform Exam 2021 Registration Process: How to Register

Students can download the application form for the Reform Examination from the UP Board’s website upmsp.edu.in. They have to pay it properly and deposit it in their school. The last date for filling up UP Board re-examination form is 27th August (till 5 pm).

After receiving the application / examination form from the students, the school will upload it on the board’s website. The deadline for uploads is August 29, 2021. Students can apply for more than one subject.