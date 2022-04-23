UP Board Result 2022: Evaluation of copies will start from tomorrow, extra marks will be given for beautiful handwriting – Up Board Result 2022 Evaluation of Answer Sheets from tomorrow

Students are waiting for their result (UP Board Result 2022) only after completion of UP Board Examination. The evaluation of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s answer sheets will start from Saturday. Students will be given an extra mark for beautiful handwriting. All guidelines related to evaluation are given to the examiners. The board will announce the results as soon as the evaluation of the copy of the UP board exams is completed. UP Board 10th, 12th results will be announced at the same time as usual.The results of UP Board exams will be uploaded on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can view their results only by visiting these websites. Students only need to submit the roll number to see their result.

The board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. A total of 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 students had registered for the UP board’s high school and intermediate examinations this year. Of these, 47,75,749 students sat for the examination, out of which 25,25,007 students sat for Class X. Speaking of class 12, 22,50,742 students participated in it.

How was last year’s result?

The board had announced the results on the basis of internal assessment after the examination was canceled last year. This was the first time that the UP board had announced the results without conducting an examination. 99.52 per cent students have passed in high school and 97.88 per cent students have passed in Inter. The quality list and the list of toppers were not released last year as the results were announced on the basis of internal evaluation.