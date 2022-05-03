UP BOARD RESULTS 2022: Copies of board exams will be checked till May 7, find out when the results will come

The wait for the results of UP Board 10th and 12th exams (UP Board Result 2022) will end in the next few days. Copies of UP board’s high school and inter-examination will be checked till May 7. After checking the copies, the results (UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022) are expected to be announced by May 15. Last year, the results of 10th and 12th exams (UP board results 2022) were announced on 31st July. Corona failed the exams last year.47 lakh students of UP board are awaiting results. Once the results are announced, students can easily check their results by visiting the official website upresults.nic.in.

The UP board exam was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 students had registered for the UP board’s high school and intermediate examinations this year. Of these, 47,75,749 students sat for the examination, out of which 25,25,007 students sat for Class X. Speaking of class 12, 22,50,742 students participated in it.

How was last year’s result?

Exams were canceled last year due to the Corona epidemic and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. Last year, 99.53 per cent students in class X and 97.88 per cent students in class XII had passed. A total of 29 lakh 96 thousand 031 students were registered in UP Board 10th. Out of which 29 lakh 82 thousand 55 students had passed. A total of 26,10,247 students had registered for Class XII, out of which 25,54,813 students passed.