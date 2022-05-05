UP Board Results 2022: Good News for UP Board Students! Additional marks will be given in these subjects – Result of board exam 2022 upmsp to give extra marks for these subjects soon

There is good news for the students before the results of UP Board 10th and 12th (UP Board Result 2022). This year, 30 per cent of the courses were canceled due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. UP Board will give extra marks for wrong questions asked in the exam. In fact, the UP board had canceled 30 per cent of the syllabus in view of the Kovid epidemic, but questions were asked from that 30 per cent syllabus in the examination, so the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has given extra marks. Decided to give to students.Students will be given full marks for extra-curricular or incorrect questions regardless of whether they have written anything in their answer. A total of 102 questions in 16 subjects are either out of syllabus or there is a difference in the choice of answers.

As per information, Hindi, General Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Civics, Mathematics, Economics, Technical Arts, Chemistry, Biology, Accounting (New Courses), Business Studies (New Courses), Business Institutions and Correspondence (New Courses) Old Courses) There are errors in some of the questions on some of the notation of the subject or questions have been asked from outside the syllabus.

In the History Icon 321 (EP) set, many questions are asked outside the syllabus, which will give students 44 marks in it. Even if the student leaves the copy plane, he will get 44 marks. In business studies, there is only one mark question paper. The arithmetic of the board officials is also wrong in this regard. It gives a total of 25 marks, but the total number of questions is 5, 5 and 10. Thus the sum is only 20 points.

At the same time, 26 marks will be given in Civics Code 323 (FD), 17 marks in Mathematics Code 324 (FF) paper and 16 marks in Sanskrit 303 (DW) paper. Not only this, in other subjects also marks will be given due to discrepancies in the question papers of different marks.