UP Board Results 2022: Good News for UP Board Students! Bonus points will be given in these papers – Board Result 2022 upmsp for giving bonus points to 10th and 12th class students.

UP Board Results 2022: Good News for UP Board Students! Bonus points will be given in these papers

Students of Uttar Pradesh Board are awaiting their result (UP Board Result 2022). While waiting for the results, there is good news for the students. Bonus Marks (UP Board Bonus Marks Scheme 2022) in some papers will be given to 10th and 12th class students of UP Board. In fact, even in the UP board exams, questions were asked on some subjects which were excluded from the syllabus. In the wake of the Corona epidemic, the board had decided to remove 30 per cent of the courses. Some questions were asked from this 30% syllabus in the examination, for which the students will now be given bonus marks. Students will be given bonus points up to 44.You may be surprised to know this, but there is one subject in which a student will pass without writing anything. Students will be given bonus marks in the history paper of class XII. Students who get 321 EP papers will be given 44 marks out of 100 as bonus. At the same time, 34 marks in the paper of 323FD set of 12th civics will be given as bonus.

These papers will get bonus points



12th Paper – 301 DL Hindi, 320 DP General Hindi, 302 DR General Hindi, 329 FP Mathematics, 324 FF, 324 FH, 324 FI, 324 ZB.

The Board has notified all examiners and principals regarding bonus marking. All students will be given equal bonus points by the board.

More than 47 lakh students appeared for the exam

This year, the UP board exam was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 students had registered for the UP board’s high school and intermediate examinations this year. Of these, 47,75,749 students sat for the examination, out of which 25,25,007 students sat for Class X. Speaking of class 12, 22,50,742 students participated in it.