UP Board Results 2022: UP Board’s 10th, 12th exams are over, find out when the results will be available

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) 10th and 12th examinations are over. UP Board today took English paper for 12th standard students from 24 districts. After Paperfooty, Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kantapur, etc. The examination was held at Shamli today.Now 52 lakh students of UP Board are waiting for their result (UP Board Result 2022). UP Board has started the work of evaluation of copies. This year, 27,81,654 students had registered for the 10th exam and 24,11,035 students for the 12th exam.

When will the 10th and 12th results be announced? (When will the UP board get the result?)

The results of UP Board’s 10th and 12th examinations are announced jointly every year. Last year, the UP Board had canceled the 10th and 12th examinations due to the Corona epidemic and the results of these classes were declared on July 31, 2021. The results could be announced in the last week of May or the first week of June.

Once the results are announced, students can check by visiting the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. Students will need to submit a roll number to view their results.

How was last year’s result?

The board had announced the results on the basis of internal assessment after the examination was canceled last year. This is the first time that the UP board has announced the results without conducting an examination. 99.52 per cent students have passed in high school and 97.88 per cent students have passed in Inter. The quality list and the list of toppers were not released last year as the results were announced on the basis of internal evaluation.