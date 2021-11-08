up board: UP board exam 2022: UP board exam pattern changed, MCQ based exam will be on OMR sheet, see details – up board exam 2022 latest update, check new exam pattern

Highlights The pattern of UP Board 9th, 11th exams has changed.

The MCQ based exam will be on the OMR sheet.

Got another chance for 10th, 12th exams.

UP Board Exam 2022 Latest Update: After CBSE now UP Board will also conduct OMR Sheet Multiple Choice Question Based (MCQ) exam. Under the new educational policy, the board has decided to conduct the examinations of 9th and 11th standard students through OMR sheets. Also, the deadline for submission of High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) Examination 2022 forms is November 08.



This year, the UP Board will conduct the 9th and 11th examinations on the OMR sheet. Due to Covid-19, the exams will be held in two parts, with the first term exams being held in November 2021. The board has announced the examination pattern for the board exams to be held in November.

UP Board Exam 2022 Pattern: The exam will be for 70 marks

Under the new education policy 2020, the first phase of the UP Board is conducting mid-term examinations for a total of 70 marks. Which is divided into 50 + 20 + 30 points formula. The examination of 20 marks will be based on multiple choice and the paper for 50 marks will be written according to the old policy. The multiple choice exam will be on the OMR sheet. The remaining 30 marks will be based on internal assessment.

Also read:CBSE Exam 2022: Important Instructions for OMR Sheet Issued for Students and Teachers, Understand Before Exam

Why are exams taken on OMR sheet?

In fact, the reason behind taking the exam on the UP Board’s OMR sheet is to prepare students for the future. The board wants students to start practicing OMR sheets for competitive exams from now on. So that they do not suffer in the future.

Also read: Board Exam Tips: Here are 6 major mistakes that students make in board exams, learn how to avoid them

Important information for 10th, 12th

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP UP Board) has recently extended the deadline for submission of forms for the 2022 High School and Intermediate Examinations. Earlier, the deadline was October 19, which has been extended to November 8, 2021. At the same time, the last date for advance registration for Class 9 and 11 has also been extended to November 8, 2021.

About 51 lakh students can sit for the UP board exams

According to an official statement, more than 51 lakh students have applied for the high school and intermediate UP board exams this year. The number of students who have applied for UP 10th board exams is more than 27 lakh and the number of students who have applied for class 12th is more than 23 lakh. The exams will start from October 19, 2022.