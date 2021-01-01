UP BOARD: UP BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: UP BOARD EXAMINATION END OF MARCH, SEE THREE Practical, New Exam Calendar – Up Board Exam Calendar 2021 upmsp 10th 12th Board Exam 2022 Issued
Highlights
- UP Board issues exam calendar
- There will be three demonstrations of 10th-12th standard
- UP board exams at the end of March
The biggest change is that this time UP Board 10th and 12th class students will have to take the practical exam three times. To find out when this exam will take place, see the full calendar-
UP Board Exam Calendar: Which exam will be held when?
Practical Examination of Half-Yearly Examination – In the second week of November 2021
Half Yearly Written Examination (Depending on the syllabus prescribed for teaching all subjects till 15th November) – In the third week of November 2021
The results of the half-yearly examination will be uploaded on the UPMSP website – by the second week of December 2021
Date of completion of online / offline teaching work from 9th to 12th class – 15th January 2022
Pre-Board Practical Examination – 24th to 31st January 2022
Pre-Board Written Examination and Class 9th and 11th Annual Examination – From the first week of February 2022
Pre-board and annual exam marks will be uploaded on the website- till the third week of February 2022
UP Board Practical Examination – Fourth Week of February 2022
UP Board Class 10 and 12 Board Examination – In the fourth week of March 2022
The new academic session will begin – April 2022
Click here to view UP Board Exam Calendar 2021-22.
