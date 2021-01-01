UP BOARD: UP BOARD EXAMINATION 2022: UP BOARD EXAMINATION END OF MARCH, SEE THREE Practical, New Exam Calendar – Up Board Exam Calendar 2021 upmsp 10th 12th Board Exam 2022 Issued

Highlights UP Board issues exam calendar

There will be three demonstrations of 10th-12th standard

UP board exams at the end of March

UP Board Exam Calendar 2021-22: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has released the calendar of UP Board Examination to be held in the session 2021-22. Considering the risk of corona infection, some important changes have been made in the tests at this time. This calendar gives information about 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th exams. Accordingly, UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 (UP Board Exam 2022) is proposed at the end of March. Read more …



The biggest change is that this time UP Board 10th and 12th class students will have to take the practical exam three times. To find out when this exam will take place, see the full calendar-

UP Board Exam Calendar: Which exam will be held when?

Practical Examination of Half-Yearly Examination – In the second week of November 2021

Half Yearly Written Examination (Depending on the syllabus prescribed for teaching all subjects till 15th November) – In the third week of November 2021

The results of the half-yearly examination will be uploaded on the UPMSP website – by the second week of December 2021

Date of completion of online / offline teaching work from 9th to 12th class – 15th January 2022

Pre-Board Practical Examination – 24th to 31st January 2022

Pre-Board Written Examination and Class 9th and 11th Annual Examination – From the first week of February 2022

Pre-board and annual exam marks will be uploaded on the website- till the third week of February 2022

UP Board Practical Examination – Fourth Week of February 2022

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Board Examination – In the fourth week of March 2022

The new academic session will begin – April 2022

Click here to view UP Board Exam Calendar 2021-22.

