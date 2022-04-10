UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Admission Card 2022 is issued on upmsp.edu.in, direct link here – UP Board Admission Card 2022

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has issued UP Board Class 10th and 12th Admission Card (UP Board Admission Card 2022). Admission card of UP Board 10th, 12th has been issued on the official website of UPMSP upmsp.edu.in. The school headmaster or headmaster can download the admission tickets of UP board high school and intermediate students using the school login credentials. After that, students can collect UP Board Exam 2022 Admissions from their school.The Board has recently released the schedule of UP Board Examination 2022. UP board exams are starting from March 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. UP Board Class 10 (High School) examinations will start from March 24 and will continue till April 12, 2022. The Inter Board exam will be held from March 24 to April 20. This year, about 53 lakh students will appear for the UP Board High School and Inter examinations.

According to the instructions given on the UPMSP website, principals can download UP Board 10th, 12th Admission Card 2022 using their mobile number and e-mail ID or download the admission ticket through OTP method on the website.

Examination centers will be equipped with CCTV cameras, voice recorders and DVRs

The examination will be monitored at two levels. For this, instructions have been given to set up district and state level control rooms. Control rooms are being set up at district level examination centers. District and state level control rooms will monitor the examination centers closely with the help of CCTV cameras, voice recorders and DVRs. All the centers will be connected to the district and state level control room through webcasting, which will be monitored by education and administrative officers. Click here for complete information-

