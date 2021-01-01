UP Budget: UP News: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Presents Supplementary Budget Of Rs 7301.52 Crore, 1.33 Percent Of Current Annual Budget – Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Presents Supplementary Budget Of 7301 Crores

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7301.52 crore for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly. Introducing the supplementary budget, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that it is a budget of Rs 7301.52 crore, which is 1.33 per cent of the annual budget of Rs 5 lakh 50 thousand crore set for the current financial year.That said, this is a very small supplementary budget and special attention has been paid to things that are very public welfare or have some plans to accomplish. He said, ‘So, I would like to request the entire House that this is only a 1.33 per cent supplementary budget. It would be great if everyone passed it without discussion.

The finance minister said there were some new demands in this. A provision of Rs 3,000 crore has been made to create employment opportunities especially for the youth. Highlights like sugarcane price, social security fund for lawyers, construction of Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Center, Anganwadi, increase in honorarium of Asha staff and watchmen, improvement in power system, care and facilities for cattle and parking in Ayodhya and at the same time, increase in infrastructure. Supplementary budgets are included.

“It will be discussed in detail tomorrow, but we want to say that the attitude of the people has changed in this four-and-a-half year government,” Khanna said. Public vision is the biggest criterion for evaluating any government and today the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set new records and broken many old records.

