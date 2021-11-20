UP: CBI chargesheet in Mahant Narendra Giri case, Anand Giri, two others accused of conspiracy and abetment to suicide

Mahant Narendra Giri had accused Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and their son Sandeep of blackmail and harassment in the suicide note. Now the CBI has filed a charge sheet in this case.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet on Saturday in the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhara Parishad. In this, his disciple Anand Giri and others have been accused of conspiracy and abetment to suicide.

Chargesheet has been filed against Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and their son Sandeep Tiwari under sections of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy. Chargesheet was filed against the three accused in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Prayagraj on Saturday. Taking cognizance of the chargesheet, the court has fixed November 25 as the next date of hearing. The court also extended the judicial custody of the three accused till November 25.

The body of Mahant Narendra Giri was found on 20 September in a room of Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi. The body was hanging from the ceiling. In the suicide note written by Giri, he had accused his disciple Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep of blackmail and harassment. Then the UP Police had arrested all three. However, Anand Giri has claimed that Mahant Narendra Giri did not commit suicide but was murdered. He also said that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the death of Mahant Giri.

Initially, the investigation of this case was done by the UP Police, later on the request of the UP government, the matter was handed over to the CBI. In October, after the probe, the CBI filed an application seeking permission for a polygraphic test of the three accused. The investigating officer, in his application, said that the suspects were evasive during interrogation and did not cooperate.

However, later the court rejected this application of the CBI. Because three suspects refused to undergo a polygraphic test. The CBI is expected to file a supplementary charge sheet after receiving the forensic and other investigation reports.