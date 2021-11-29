UP: Chandrashekhar Ravana can forge an alliance with Samajwadi Party? Said – coordination is necessary to stop BJP- UP: Chandrashekhar Ravan may forge an alliance with Samajwadi Party? Speak

In Uttar Pradesh Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow yesterday. In which there is speculation that Chandrashekhar may go in alliance with SP. Akhilesh Yadav is emphasizing on alliance with all big and small parties.

Chandrashekhar says that his party’s core committee meeting is going on in Lucknow. Whatever the committee decides will be our decision. When asked whether you were going to contest the elections alone, Chandrashekhar said that it would be better for the state and the country if all the parties came together with a meaningful effort to stop the BJP. At the same time, Chandrashekhar said that politics is not just to win elections but to ensure the share according to the population.

Chandrashekhar said that Kanshi Ram used to say that the government should not be forced to be strong. If you see that Omprakash Rajbhar could not get the rights of his society under a strong BJP government, then he resigned and came into the opposition. Chandrashekhar said that politics is a matter of sharing and if we form an alliance, whatever will be decided in it will be on the basis of rights and share.

On the return of agricultural laws, Chandrashekhar said that this is an election bet of the BJP. The Prime Minister should apologize to the farmers for the damage caused due to the misleading situation created by the Prime Minister for the last one year and also give proper compensation to the aggrieved farmers.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly, elected in 2017, will end on May 14, 2022. In the general elections to the Seventeenth Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a three-fourth majority by winning 312 seats, while the ruling Samajwadi Party alliance had to be content with 54 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party with 19 seats.