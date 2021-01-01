Up Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath: Ram of Politics: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna called Chief Minister Yogi ‘Ram of Politics’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is echoed in the House budget video

Said- They are sitting here to defeat the demonic forces

The Yogi government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7301.52 crore in the Assembly.

The ruling Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly. The supplementary budget of the Yogi government is Rs 7301.52 crore. This supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the House. Meanwhile, he called UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘Ram of politics’, after which the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ started ringing in the house.

After presenting the supplementary budget, when the Leader of the Opposition raised the question that you had read the entire speech instead of the presentation, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said- ‘This is exactly right. He is the ‘Ram of politics’. They are sitting here to defeat the demonic forces. After this, the house started laughing first, then the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ started echoing.

‘Supplementary budget should be approved without discussion’

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that this is a very small supplementary budget and special attention has been paid to those things which are very much for the welfare of the people or to complete some schemes. He said, ‘So, I would like to request the entire House that this is only a 1.33 per cent supplementary budget. It would be great if everyone passed it without discussion.

UP Legislative Council expresses anger over ‘Abbajan’, Yogi lashes out at Akhilesh, says- Some people played with life

3000 crore for job creation

Introducing the supplementary budget, the finance minister said there were some new demands. A provision of Rs 3,000 crore has been made to create employment opportunities especially for the youth. Highlights like sugarcane price, social security fund for lawyers, construction of Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Center, Anganwadi, increase in honorarium of Asha staff and watchmen, improvement in power system, care and facilities for cattle and parking in Ayodhya and at the same time, increase in infrastructure. Supplementary budgets are included.

