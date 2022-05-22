Up Close with Bill Ritter: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand talks gun safety measures in wake of Buffalo mass shooting



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — On this episode of Up Close, we speak to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand about safety measures that might have been taken to forestall final weekend’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

The senator from New York traveled to Buffalo with President Biden, and says that if New York safeguards had been adopted, the 18-year-old accused shooter ought to by no means have been in a position to purchase his weapon.

Additionally on Up Close, there can be no trash speak, however heaps of speak about trash.

New York Metropolis’s Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch joins us to speak about how she plans to get town to supply much less trash whereas retaining the streets cleaner.

