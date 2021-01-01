UP CM News: UP: UP government’s special preparations to prevent dengue-like infection, statewide campaign will be implemented from September 5 – September 5 statewide sanitation campaign will start

Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have been flooded due to incessant rains for the past few days. In addition, such districts are at increased risk of spreading dengue and other infections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to launch a comprehensive clean-up drive across the state from September 5. He was nominated to oversee relief work in the flood-hit areas of the state. Statewide surveillance will be carried out by the health department two days after the clean-up operation on September 5.

Instructions to all nodal officers to handle responsibility

Taking a big decision, in a meeting with Team-9 on Friday, the Chief Minister issued necessary guidelines to the divisional officers. He said that in view of the torrential rains in the state and the diseases arising out of it, a clean-up drive should be launched across the state from September 5. In addition, he directed the nominated nodal officers to reach out to the affected districts of 75 districts of UP and take responsibility for their respective districts by Friday evening.

Statewide surveillance will begin on September 7

Surveillance will begin in the state two days after the clean-up operation begins on September 5. Chief Minister Yogi has directed the health department to keep a state-wide vigil from September 7 with the help of all concerned staff including Asha, Sangini, Anganwadi. In this, health workers will go from house to house to identify people suffering from fever / covid symptoms.