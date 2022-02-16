UP CM Yogi Adityanath allegedly shared his photoshop pictures social media users makes fun – Result of getting photo edited for Rs 2

In the picture shared by Yogi Adityanath, the crowd is looking elsewhere. This photo is being termed as edited.

A picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This picture was shared with the Twitter handle of the Chief Minister himself and it was written, ‘District Etawah is going to create history… The leaders of terrorists and the protectors of criminals will be defeated here. Etawah has decided to feed lotus flowers at every booth…Thank you Etawah. It is being claimed about this picture of CM Yogi that it is photoshop. In the picture the crowd is looking elsewhere and the CM elsewhere. By sharing this photo on social media, many people are taking a pinch and making memes.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared this picture and wrote, ‘Photoshopped photo of the Chief Minister himself and the crowd from the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aajadityanath? Look at the hand of the Chief Minister and see the faces of the people standing in the crowd. Is the condition of BJP really so bad in UP that all this has to be done now?

Tagging the UP Police in his tweet, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘Will the UP Police write a case for putting the edited photo? I was sued by accusing me of spreading fear in the society even after posting a true photo. What will happen now?’ He quipped and asked, ‘Has the editor also got 2 rupees installed?’

Journalist Rohini Singh wrote, ‘The dose of hatred has become so high that it seems that even 100-200 people are not coming to listen to Maharaj ji. Meanwhile, CM Office: ‘Yogi ji, don’t worry, we have added the crowd separately’.

Senior journalist Sanjay Sharma commented, ‘Hey! The crowd is not even looking at you, sir! Can’t your team even Photoshop properly? Yesterday, the video of empty chairs went viral that the crowd had made such a mistake of showing the crowd as if the airport had been put elsewhere in the foundation stone of the Jewar airport. Oops!’

Delhi’s AAP MLA Naresh Balyan taunted and wrote, ‘Listen Yogi, keep a photo editor of the manner’. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajeev Rai wrote, “Amazing hai baba..now trying to console yourself or fool people by editing photos?” Congress MLA Shakuntala Sahu quipped and wrote, ‘Something is wrong, mercy…’.

Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) took a dig at Yogi’s picture and wrote, ‘Sir ji, editing is messed up. The public is looking on the other side and you are on the other side. kill delete…. A user named Anjana Kumar asked, ‘After all, why is no one looking at Yogi ji in this picture?’ Shahid Siddiqui wrote, ‘Someone has rightly said … I need intelligence to copy too.’