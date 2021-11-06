up cm yogi adityanath said bjp parliamentary board will decide who will contest from where

Regarding contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he will contest from wherever the party asks. We have always fought elections.

Regarding his candidature in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held next year, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP’s parliamentary board will take its final decision and the party will contest from where it says.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who reached Gorakhpur on Friday, interacted with the journalists. During this, when he was asked a question about contesting the upcoming assembly elections, he said that he will contest from wherever the party says. We have always fought elections. The party has a parliamentary board and it is the board that decides who will contest from where. Let us inform that CM Yogi is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.