up cm yogi adityanath take jibe on sp chief akhilesh yadav and said twitter will vote for you

In Etawah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during the Corona epidemic, both our MLAs, MPs were working diligently with the district administration, health workers and Corona Warriors to serve the public with full honesty but people from other parties were in home isolation. .

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year. Before the election, the round of counter-attack by political parties against each other continues. In a program organized in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said that the leaders of other parties were hiding in their homes during the Corona epidemic. At the same time, he targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav without taking his name and said that Babua Twitter will vote for you.

In fact, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the people after inaugurating the Central Jail and various development projects in Etawah on Saturday. During his address, he said that during Corona, I had come twice to see the system in your district. Both our MLAs, MPs were working diligently with the district administration, health workers and corona warriors to serve the public with full honesty but people from other parties were in home isolation.

#WATCH | I had come here twice during Corona. But people of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis. They should stay there even during polls. They need to be answered just like that. Tell them, “Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega: UP CM in Etawah pic.twitter.com/NfhXLHse62 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2021

Yogi Adityanath further said that those who lurk in the house in the time of your crisis, then even in elections, they need to stay in the house, make them lurk in the house itself. Those who cannot stand in your distress… Those who cannot share in your misery need to respond when the time comes in the same way as they were confined to home and Twitter during your time of crisis. Telling them that Baba, this Twitter will vote.

During this, he asked the people that how many of you have taken the corona vaccine. Most of the people answered yes to this. After this, Yogi Adityanath said that you people have vaccinated on such a huge scale, but in the land of Etawah, how are some people born who were also opposing the vaccine. In fact, in January this year, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that he would not vaccinate the BJP. Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav for this statement.