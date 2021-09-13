up cm yogi adityanath: UP News: CM Yogi attacked BJP’s enlightened class council, said- comment on deities, denial of Ram-Krishna, tendency of accidental Hindus- up cm Yogi Adityanath attacked BJP Prabhu Wardha Sammelan, denial of Ram-Krishna, accidental Hindus Tendency

Highlights Political agitation intensified in the state regarding the UP Assembly elections to be held next year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is busy attracting voters by holding an enlightened class conference in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition at an enlightened class conference held in Lucknow.

Lucknow

Political agitation has intensified in the state in the run up to next year’s UP Assembly elections 2022. Uttar Pradesh BJP is busy in attracting voters by organizing Prabodhan Varg Parishad in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition at an enlightened class conference in Lucknow on Saturday. He also targeted those who commented on Hindu deities. CM Yogi said, ‘People of one party flee to Italy in times of disaster in the country. Commenting on gods and goddesses, rejecting Rama and Krishna is part of their tendency, which will happen if they become accidental Hindus.

Chief Minister Yogi was addressing the Enlightened Class Council of North Assembly constituency in the hall of Panchayati Raj Directorate on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that the people who have been brought to the post of Prime Minister by UP. When those people go out of UP, they make UP worse. Comment on a country outside the country.

Corona ate a year and a half, 3 years saw different changes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that during his tenure in government, Corona was eaten for a year and a half and he got only three years to work. But, these three years have seen a different change. People at all levels have benefited from government schemes. In the past, the people of Uttar Pradesh were looked down upon. We have changed this perception. We did not allow any riots in our government. He did no favors, it is the job of the government.

The previous government used to make mafia plans

In the enlightened class, he said, earlier government schemes were being carried out by mafia-criminals, ministers were not even aware of it. The then agriculture minister in the SP government did not go to office for six months. He did not even know the name of the Commissioner of Agricultural Production. When the state was flooded, the people in the film would come to perform. A short distance from the DGP’s house, a mafia erected large buildings. We were bulldozed on these buildings built on enemy property. In our government today no mafia can encroach on government or ordinary citizen land. In the past, there was no electricity, roads were broken as soon as we entered the state border, riots broke out in every district. Today that has changed. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that when the leadership is honest and charismatic, the whole country comes together and follows it.

Create an enlightened class atmosphere

The Chief Minister said that an enlightened society leads the whole society. His opinions, his thoughts and his thoughts follow a large section of the society. The Chief Minister requested that the next six months are crucial for the state. The enlightened class can go to every element of the society and tell them what is right in the interest of the country. Lucknow North MLA Dr Neeraj Bora and Lucknow in-charge Govind Narayan Shukla also counted the government’s performance.