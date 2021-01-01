UP Corona Third Web: Up I Corona Key Third Wave: Corona Third Wave in UP

On the one hand, there are fears among people that the third wave of corona is said to be dangerous for children. On the other hand, under the direction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is making rapid preparations to fight the transition. As a result, more than 12,000 beds have been provided for children in state hospitals. Although, UP is the first state to make such an intense arrangement after seeing the third wave of corona, Chief Minister Yogi has instructed the authorities to put more emphasis on these arrangements.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding daily review meetings with divisional officials on the preparations for the third wave of corona. Speaking to divisional officials at the Team 9 meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi said that so far the number of Piku and Niku beds in medical colleges in UP has gone beyond 6600. Similarly, 5,850 beds have been specially prepared in UP health department hospitals. In addition, more than 12,000 special beds have been provided for children in the state. In addition, there are currently 56,000 isolation beds and 18,000 ICU beds available for Covid’s needs.

CM Yogi instructed to strengthen the system and review them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while instructing the officials, said that in view of the possibility of a third wave of corona, all the necessary arrangements should be completed as soon as possible. In addition, the facility should be further enhanced, he said. This work should be given top priority in all districts. It should be reviewed daily.