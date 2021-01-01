UP Corona Update: Barrier again in UP Corona: Corona grows again in UP

Highlights Monday 7 and Tuesday 28

1.56 lakh samples were tested

In the last 24 hours, 7,37,276 people in the state have been given corona dose.

Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh health department on Tuesday released an increase in the number of new corona cases. According to the released statistics, the number of new patients has increased 3 times faster. At the same time, the graph of active cases in the state has dropped slightly to 352.

The figures released on Tuesday have once again alarmed the people of the state. According to the released data, 1.56 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state. Of those, 28 new cases of coronary heart disease have been reported. We will tell you that the same number of new infections were reported on Monday 7th. In this regard, Tuesday’s figures show a big increase once again.

34 patients were discharged

In UP, 34 patients infected with corona were discharged from hospitals after recovery. As a result, the number of active cases in the state has come down to 352 with a slight decline. Of these, 252 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. In addition, 7,37,276 people were given corona doses in the last 24 hours in the state, followed by 6,42,27,955 doses in UP so far.

