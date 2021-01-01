UP Corona Update: Corona Cases Losses in UP: Corona Cases Decrease in UP

Highlights Cases of corona were found in single digits in UP on Monday

The number of people recovering from the hospital was high

The graph of active cases in the state was 362 reported

Lucknow

There has been a steady decline in new cases of corona in UP. On Monday, the number of new corona-infected patients in UP has dropped sharply to less than 10 in the last 24 hours. At the same time, a graph of active cases due to infection has also been reported as 362.

1.53 lakh samples were examined, 7 patients came forward

In the last 24 hours, 1.53 lakh samples were tested for corona in the state, according to figures released on Monday. Only 7 of them were found to be infected with corona. The number of new infections was 19 on Sunday and 25 on Saturday before that. In this regard, the number of new patients has dropped sharply, according to figures released on Monday.

18 patients were discharged

While the number of new patients in Uttar Pradesh is declining rapidly, the number of active cases from corona is also steadily declining. According to figures released on Monday, 18 patients infected with the corona have been discharged from the hospital after recovering in the last 24 hours. Since then, the number of active cases due to infection in the state has come down to 362. The same number of patients was reported at 373 on Sunday.

