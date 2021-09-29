UP Corona Update: UP Corona Cases: 8 Corona Cases Found in UP, No Patients Found in 68 out of 24 Districts

The number of new corona-infected patients in Uttar Pradesh was once again seen changing to a single digit. The number of new patients in the state on Tuesday was reported at 18 with two figures. Meanwhile, 8 patients have been found in the Corona statistics released on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state has also declined. Meanwhile, no new patients were found in 68 districts of UP in the last 24 hours.The figures released on Wednesday once again showed a decline in the number of newly infected people. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh samples were tested in the state. In which 8 new corona patients have been found. At the same time, the number of new patients was 18 on Tuesday and 7 on Monday before that.

33 districts became Corona-free

In the state, 24 corona-infected patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering in the last 24 hours. This brought the number of active cases in the state to 159. At the same time, the number of active cases was 177 on Tuesday and 176 on Monday before that. In addition, 33 districts including Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Auraiya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Chandauli, Chitrakoot became completely corona free.