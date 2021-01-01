UP cracks down on 800 mafias: UP law and order: UP police seizes 800 mafias worth Rs 2.5 billion: Yogi zero tolerance policy, identifies 800 mafias, seizes assets worth Rs 2.5 billion

Highlights Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance policy on law and order, marks 800 mafias

From confiscating property to confiscating property, police are cracking down on mafias

Illegal assets worth Rs 2.5 billion seized, action taken against 567 accused under gangster law

Lucknow

From Mukhtar Ansari to Atik Ahmed, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance policy on law and order is having an impact on the ground as well. After the state, the police have also identified 800 criminal mafias to become dons at the district level. Strict action is being taken against them so that law and order is maintained at the district level as well. Police are cracking down on thugs by confiscating property. Police have seized about Rs 2.5 billion worth of such illegal assets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier expressed his commitment to law and order that criminals have no place in the state. He will be in jail or out of state. While at the state level, victims of big mafias are being targeted, even at the district level, big and habitual criminals have been identified as criminal mafias.

More than 8,000 cases, 668 arrests

According to the police department, about 800 criminal mafias have been identified at the district level till July and 668 accused have been arrested in more than 8,000 cases. Not only that, the police have killed three criminal mafias in an encounter. Also, NSA has been imposed on 25 accused while attaching 12 accused and 567 accused have been prosecuted under gangster law.

Action under the Hooligan Act on 233

Police have cracked down on 233 criminal mafias who are obstructing law and order at the district level under the Hooligan Act and 11 arms licenses have been revoked. Apart from this, a history sheet of 382 such criminal mafias has also been opened and 274 accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

The list includes Mukhtar Ansari, Atik Ahmed, Brijesh Kumar Singh alias Arun Kumar Singh, Omprakash alias Bablu Srivastava, Munir, Khan Mubarak, Amit Kasana, Akash Jat, Udham Singh and others.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar says that in order to further improve law and order, strict action is being taken at the micro level, so that the fear of the law is present in everyone. The crackdown on criminals will continue unabated.