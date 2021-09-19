UP Crime News: UP: The main accused in the gang who recruited fake teachers got a big disc in the hands of stf

The UP STF on Friday arrested a gang recruiting teachers with the help of fake certificates. The accused had revealed the intricacies of an employee of Prayagraj’s examination regulatory authority office, revealing several secrets during the interrogation. An employee who tried to leave the city late Friday night was also arrested.On Friday morning, a gang recruiting teachers with the help of fake certificates was arrested from Vibhutikhand police station in Lucknow. The STF had said that the team was recruiting through TGT, PGT and TET with the connivance of the company which draws the results of the competitive examinations. In this work, the name of the employee posted in the office of the Examination Regulatory Authority of Prayagraj was also revealed. He was later arrested by the STF squad near the Roadways bus stand at Prayagraj late last night.

STF officials said the employee arrested late last night was identified as Narendra Kanojia, a secretary who works as a junior clerk in the office of the Examination Regulatory Authority. The accused Narendra was trying to leave Prayagraj with the help of a bus after the name of the employee with the arrest of 3 persons including the gang leader came to light on Friday morning, but he was arrested near the bus stand around midnight after getting information from the informant. The accused employee has also revealed several secrets during the interrogation.

The accused was taking Rs 50,000 per teacher for verification of recruited teachers

Accused Narendra Kanojia said the gang leader Ram Niwas was recruiting fake teachers. The verification of fake teachers who have been recruited for the last several years is being done at the level of the Office of the Examination Regulatory Authority. Verification of these recruited teachers is done by the Office of the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority. In which Narendra Ram used to help Niwas completely. In return, Ram Niwas used to pay Rs 50,000 per candidate to Narendra Kanojia.

UP: After Brahmins, SP will now address Dalits, ‘Dalit Dialogue’ to start from September 19

Kingpin Ram Niwas of the gang himself started recruiting fake teachers

After interrogating the accused, the UP STF revealed that the gang leader Ram Niwas himself had got the job of a teacher with the help of fake documents. As soon as the truth was known, Ram Niwas was shifted to Bad. After his dismissal, he formed a gang and started a fake teacher recruitment racket. STF officials said that so far the gang has fakely recruited more than 100 primary teachers in different districts.