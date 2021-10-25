up d.el.ed Result 2021: UP D.El.Ed Result 2021: UP DElEd 2nd Semester and BTC Result Announced, Here is the direct link – up d.el.ed btc Result 2021 has been announced on btcexam.in, Check out the steps for that and update

Highlights UP DElEd and BTC results 2021 announced.

About one and a half lakh candidates passed.

Opportunity to apply for UPTET 2021.

UP D.El.Ed Result 2021, BTC Exam Result 2021: Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the results of Prayagraj UP DLAd Second Semester Examination 2018 and BTC 2019. Candidates appearing for these examinations can check their results by visiting the official website btcexam.in. You will need to enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code to check UP DElEd and BTC results.



UP D.El.Ed (UP D.El.Ed) Second Semester Examination and BTC (BTC Exam Result 2018) Examination was held from 5 to 7 November 2020. About 1 lakh candidates have qualified for the exam. The way to check the results is given below.

BTC Result 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website btcexam.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Sessions’ section available on the right side of the home page.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘D.El.Ed: 2018 2nd Semester Result – Update date (24 October, 2021)’.

Step 4: To log-in, enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: The marksheet will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download it and keep it with you for further reference.

Also read: UGC NET 2021 new exam dates: UGC NET exam will be held from November 20, NTA notice issued

Online Certificate Verification Process

According to media reports, about 1 lakh 68 thousand students have passed the UP DLAd second session examination. 1 lakh 13 thousand students have failed. Also, students should note that the certificate verification process will be done online due to the Kovid 19 epidemic. Keep an eye on the official website for more updates regarding BTC Exam Results 2018.

Also read: What is the difference between UGC Net and CSIR Net? Find out why both exams are special

Today is the last chance to apply for UPTET

Candidates who have passed UP BTC 2018 and 2019 exams have the opportunity to apply for UPTET 2021 today. The last date to submit online application is 25 October 2021.

This is a direct link to view results