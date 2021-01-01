up da hike Latest News in Hindi: When will the UP government give DA?

Highlights The Yogi government made a big announcement for the employees of the UP government

The Yogi government had banned it during the Corona period

After an increase of 11 per cent, the DA of employees will now be 28 per cent.

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has approved a proposal to increase inflation allowance (DA) and inflation relief (DR) by 11 per cent from July 1, bringing good news to 28 lakh government employees and pensioners in the state. After this 11 per cent increase, the DA of the employees will be 28 per cent. DA was currently being offered at a rate of 17 percent. About 16 lakh state employees and 12 lakh pensioners will benefit from this.

In fact, during the monsoon session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced inflation allowance and inflation relief in the Assembly. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the inflation allowance will be increased from 17% to 28% of the basic salary from July 1, 2021. From 1 August 2021 the incremental amount will be paid in cash. The arrears for July will be credited to the employee’s provident fund account.

It was banned by the government during the Corona era

In fact, considering the economic condition of the state during the Kovid period, the Yogi government had issued an order on 24 April 2020. Under this, from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the amount of dearness allowance for state employees and dearness allowance for pensioners was stopped at an increased rate. Therefore, additional installments of DA and DR due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 were not paid.

State employees were waiting a long time

The Modi government at the Center last month lifted the ban on paying DA-DR at an increased rate for its employees and issued an order to pay DA at 28 per cent. On this basis, state employees were also waiting to get DA at a rate of 28 per cent from July 1. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the finance department’s proposal.

