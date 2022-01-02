UP: Daughter-in-law accuses Minister Ashutosh Tandon of dowry harassment, urges Modi-Yogi by posting video

Disha has claimed, “I tried to complain about this at many places but due to Ashutosh Tandon’s position, I was not heard anywhere.”

The family of Ashutosh Tandon, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of dowry harassment. This allegation of dowry harassment has been made by the daughter-in-law of Ashutosh Tandon’s brother. Disha claims that she is being tortured for dowry. Disha has appealed to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for help in this matter.

The video shared on Twitter claimed, “I Disha Tandon, grandson-in-law Lalji Tandon, is being tortured for dowry by the family of cabinet minister Ashutosh Tandon. My case is not being registered.” In the video, Disha says, “I tried to complain about this in many places but due to Ashutosh Tandon’s position, I was not heard anywhere.” Disha posted this video through her Twitter handle late in the evening on Saturday.

Disha Tandon, the grandson of Lalji Tandon, a long-time MP from Lucknow and the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, has written a letter to PM Modi and CM Yogi, requesting them for justice. In a letter shared with the same Twitter handle, Disha has accused Ashutosh Tandon’s family of mentally harassing her, abusing her and beating her up.

The letter read, “I (Disha) was thrown out of the house two months after Baba (Lalji Tandon) passed away and asked me to go to my maternal home. Before that I was harassed a lot. Aayush hit me and broke my hand.”

In this tweet, Disha has tagged PMO India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP Organization General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Lucknow Police and expressed her pain. .

Disha was married on 11 December 2019 with Amit Tandon’s son Aayush Tandon. Amit Tandon is the brother of Ashutosh Tandon. Let us inform that Ashutosh Tandon is the Minister of Urban Development, Urban Holistic Development, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation in the present UP Government.