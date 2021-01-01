UP Dengue News: UP: Sickness in the rainy season … Deaths due to diseases, CM Yogi’s instructions, take care of the health of every patient – Every patient suffering from rain related diseases should be closely monitored.

In many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the risk of various diseases has been increasing due to incessant rains for the last several days. Recently, cases of dengue and viral fever have been on the rise in many districts of UP. In such a scenario, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued several necessary guidelines, worrying patients suffering from diseases like viral fever and dengue. He has directed the divisional officers to monitor the health of every patient in each district.

The health of every patient in every district should be monitored, Chief Minister Yogi suggested

Necessary guidelines were issued to the authorities in view of the spread of diseases due to torrential rains in UP. During a meeting with Team 9 on Friday, he said all necessary steps should be taken to prevent water logging and weather-borne diseases during the rainy season. Special attention should be paid to the health of every patient coming from each district. Not only that, he said, family members should be given updates related to the health of the sick patient at regular intervals.

Instructions given by the Chief Minister to the Principal Secretary to inquire into the treatment of the patients

Chief Minister Yogi directed the authorities to keep an isolation bed with oxygen facility reserved for Kovid for the treatment of dengue and other viral diseases. In addition, he has directed the Principal Medical Secretary to conduct camps in Agra and Firozabad districts from today to check the treatment arrangements of each patient. He asked them to take immediate steps to improve the system.