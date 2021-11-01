UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Said- BJP will contest election on Lotus, Surya Pratap Singh taunted by taking the name of Amit Shah

Keshav Prasad Maurya, while not taking the name of Yogi Adityanath, has said that BJP will fight the election under the leadership of lotus flower. People are giving their reaction on social media regarding this statement of his.

In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, state Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, without taking the name of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has said that BJP will fight the elections under the leadership of the lotus flower. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that it is necessary for Yogi Adityanath to become the Chief Minister in 2022 for Narendra Modi to be elected as the Prime Minister once again in 2024. In such a situation, this statement of Keshav Prasad Maurya is being considered very important. People are giving their reaction on social media regarding his statement, including retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh.

Surya Pratap Singh has written in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle that now everyone is slowly understanding the game of Amit Shah. He wrote, ‘Keshav Prasad Maurya has again rejected the leadership of Yogi ji. Amit Shah ji’s game is now slowly being understood by everyone.

Journalist Rohini Singh has also given her reaction on this. He says that even before the formation of the government, the tussle for the chair has started. Rohini Singh wrote in his tweet, ‘Keshav Prasad Maurya said – BJP will fight under the leadership of ‘Lotus’ and his supporters raised slogans and made it clear that BJP is not unanimous about Yogi Adityanath’s face. The echo of this noise will be heard clearly till Lok Bhavan today, the government has not been formed, but the tussle for the chair has started from now on.

Keshav Prasad Maurya has again rejected the leadership of Yogi ji. Amit Shah’s game is now slowly being understood by everyone. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 31, 2021

People are also giving their opinion on the statement of Keshav Prasad Maurya. A user named Laxman Manikpuri wrote, ‘No matter how much Keshav Prasad Maurya works for BJP in UP, the credit will go to Yogi because BJP will never want OBC or Dalit to become the Chief Minister.’

A user named Chandan wrote, ‘Maurya also knows that he will not be made CM. If Maurya does not make such statements, then BJP will not get the vote of his fraternity. If BJP does not get the vote of Maurya fraternity, then next time Deputy CM will also not be made. A user named Himanshu Awasthi wrote, ‘This is the trick of Keshav ji. Last time also he wanted to become Chief Minister and BJP government was formed, so again trying the same thing….

Let us tell you that Keshav Prasad Maurya has been saying that after the results of the elections, the decision of the Chief Minister will be taken by the elected MLA and the central leadership.