up deputy cm keshav prasad maurya said days of lungiwale and topiwale goons gone in yogi goverment

Keshav Prasad Maurya further said that the BJP government has always worked for the benefit and welfare of traders, farmers, poor people and at the same time provided them security.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has once again made such a statement which can create a ruckus. In a program, Keshav Prasad Maurya, while targeting the previous government, said that the days of Lungiwalas and Topiwalas goons are gone in Yogi Raj.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed the business conference organized by BJP in Prayagraj. During this, he said that before the 2017 assembly elections, Lungichap goons used to roam in Prayagraj. They used to use to intimidate and intimidate the merchants, wearing netted caps on their heads and with weapons. They used to take possession of the land and threatened not to complain.

Keshav Prasad Maurya further said that the days of these goons are gone after the BJP-led government came to power and the noose has been tightened around them. He also said that the BJP government has always worked for the benefit and welfare of traders, farmers, poor people and at the same time provided them security. The future of businessmen and industrialists is secure and bright under the rule of BJP. He also claimed that the traders have supported the BJP in all the elections held between 2014 and 2019.

Apart from this, he also said that BJP is working for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. BJP will win more than 300 seats in the upcoming assembly elections with the support of traders and common people. At the same time, he said that on one side there is Prime Minister Modi at the center and on the other side the government is running under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath and all the people of the state are aware of the working methods of these governments.

Uttar Pradesh government minister Siddharthnath Singh, who attended this program, also targeted Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav fiercely. Siddharthnath Singh said that Akhilesh Yadav is saying that if his government comes, the bulldozers will be returned. So people can understand better what will happen if BJP does not come to power. We have run bulldozers on mafia and don people only.

Apart from this, he said that the resolve of Akhilesh Yadav is Jinnah. We have no problem with them remembering Jinnah. But when we remember Rama, he feels pain. At the same time, he said that Akhilesh Yadav’s party SP is working to bring smaller parties together but our chemistry is with the people.